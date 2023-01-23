SwissBorg (CHSB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $337,198.22

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, SwissBorg has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $229.96 million and $337,198.22 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00412079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,651.33 or 0.28924912 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00590168 BTC.

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg was first traded on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog.

SwissBorg Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies.The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO.Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally.It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

