Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Given New GBX 940 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 935 ($11.41) to GBX 940 ($11.47) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.96) to GBX 850 ($10.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $48.93.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

About Tate & Lyle

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a $0.2172 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

