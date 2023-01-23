TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for about 1.7% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 109.9% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 46.6% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.1 %

TEL traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.51. 88,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,472. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.78.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

