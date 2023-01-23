Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TDOC. Cowen lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Up 5.0 %

TDOC stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,925 shares of company stock valued at $107,958 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 456.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 41,077 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.