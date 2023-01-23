Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20, reports. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,060,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,107,345. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ERIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a SEK 60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 85,964 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

