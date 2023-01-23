Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
TMPO has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Tempo Automation in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Tempo Automation in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.
Tempo Automation Stock Performance
Shares of TMPO opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Tempo Automation has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $15.15.
Tempo Automation Company Profile
Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tempo Automation (TMPO)
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
Receive News & Ratings for Tempo Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempo Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.