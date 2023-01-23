Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

TMPO has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Tempo Automation in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Tempo Automation in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Tempo Automation Stock Performance

Shares of TMPO opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Tempo Automation has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Tempo Automation Company Profile

Tempo Automation ( NASDAQ:TMPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempo Automation will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

