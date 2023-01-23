Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Cut to “Hold” at 86 Research

86 Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TME. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.03.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TME stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,787 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,703,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,646 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,272,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.