Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,247,000 after acquiring an additional 80,669 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,048,000 after acquiring an additional 976,188 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.96. 1,834,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

