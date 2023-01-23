The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after buying an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 420.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 254,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 205,729 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $34.36. 387,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,625. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.