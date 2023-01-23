The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Oppenheimer

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.60.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $93.16 on Thursday. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $99.52. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $770.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.71 million. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,894. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

Further Reading

