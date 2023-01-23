The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 55,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 43.6% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 16,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 467.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 156.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Price Performance

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of FNLC stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.37. 22,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,279. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The company has a market cap of $324.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.