The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $30,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,378.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.9% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $21.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

