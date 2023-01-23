The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Insider Acquires $610,000.00 in Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GRX opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

