The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $13.50

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 449,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,821. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,793,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,394,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,896,000 after acquiring an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 800,524 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,446,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 704,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 197.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 691,957 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

