The Goldman Sachs Group Raises 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Price Target to $28.00

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.31. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $21.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at 2seventy bio

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 77.38% and a negative net margin of 568.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2seventy bio news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $107,527.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 2seventy bio news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $107,527.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $30,773.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,251.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,416 shares of company stock valued at $314,152. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the second quarter worth about $360,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the third quarter worth about $975,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 36,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 84.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 408,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

