The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($61.96) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

BAS stock opened at €52.46 ($57.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.90 ($41.20) and a 52 week high of €69.15 ($75.16).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

