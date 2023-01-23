The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Short Interest Up 9.0% in December

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,960,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 14,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.70. 3,555,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kroger has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kroger by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,463 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Kroger by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,440,000 after buying an additional 1,055,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

