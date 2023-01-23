The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after buying an additional 1,976,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after buying an additional 768,899 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after buying an additional 190,456 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.91. 241,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,545. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

