The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.74

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 71317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Swatch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.80.

The Swatch Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

See Also

