The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,269 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,038. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

