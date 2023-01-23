The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Short Interest Update

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,430,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 23,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.74.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.69. 11,237,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,423,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $157.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

