Theta Network (THETA) Market Cap Achieves $1.09 Billion

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Theta Network has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Theta Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Network has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $58.86 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Theta Network

Theta Network was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

