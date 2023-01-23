THORChain (RUNE) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $571.18 million and approximately $48.60 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00007683 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 169.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00415976 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,639.31 or 0.29198468 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00596036 BTC.
THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.
