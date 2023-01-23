Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $647,660.19 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $647,660.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,754.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Toast Stock Up 7.6 %

NYSE:TOST traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.34. 7,487,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,127. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.58. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Toast by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOST. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

