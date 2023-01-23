TomoChain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.77 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. TomoChain has a market cap of $33.60 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TomoChain has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,087,650 coins. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

