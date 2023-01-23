Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.37. Approximately 2,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Topcon Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.06.

About Topcon

(Get Rating)

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.