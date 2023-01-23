Torray LLC Buys 2,323 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 15.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 411,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,537,000 after acquiring an additional 148,105 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

