Torray LLC Decreases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Torray LLC lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.20.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SBAC traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $294.08. 61,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,612. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.31. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.