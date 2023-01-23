Torray LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.9% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 32,072.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after acquiring an additional 577,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Honeywell International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,079,000 after purchasing an additional 262,548 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,943,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

HON stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.54. The company had a trading volume of 145,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,406. The company has a market capitalization of $136.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

