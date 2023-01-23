Torray LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Torray LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Legacy CG LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 121.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in American Tower by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 88,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.18.

American Tower stock traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.24. The stock had a trading volume of 170,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,236. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,079 shares of company stock worth $9,071,929 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

