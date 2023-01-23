Torray LLC Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Torray LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.51. 67,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,897. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

