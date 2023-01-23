Torray LLC Purchases 81,800 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,567 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 2.6% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE GM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.87. 1,242,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,396,927. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

