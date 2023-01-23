Torray LLC Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 526.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,792,000 after buying an additional 252,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,447,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.22.

Shares of SHW traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.20. The company had a trading volume of 191,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,795. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $299.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

