Torray LLC Sells 28 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Torray LLC lessened its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,561.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,609. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,571.96. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,463.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,317.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,396.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

