Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Trading Up 0.6%

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.45. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.
Town and Country Financial Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $103.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.15.
Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter.
About Town and Country Financial
Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, individual retirement, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Town and Country Financial (TWCF)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Town and Country Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town and Country Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.