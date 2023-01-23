Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at MKM Partners

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by MKM Partners from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $212.07 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.92 and a 200 day moving average of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,999 shares of company stock worth $4,175,901 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

