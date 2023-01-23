Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $262.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.86. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $140.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.