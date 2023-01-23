Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 66 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $220.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The business had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.35.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

