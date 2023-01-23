Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Transocean from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of RIG opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.18.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $89,427.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 277,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,877 shares of company stock worth $340,874. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

