Tribe Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Tribe has a market cap of $112.54 million and $883,860.09 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tribe has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.19 or 0.00411373 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,611.55 or 0.28875344 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00590081 BTC.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

