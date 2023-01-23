Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 0.2 %

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.31. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.