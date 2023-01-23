Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Down 0.2 %
Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.31. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
