TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of TrueCar to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

TrueCar Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.08 on Monday. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 68.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher W. Claus acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 224,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,572. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueCar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 38,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 820.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 150,502 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 1,951,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

See Also

