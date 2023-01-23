UBS Group Lowers Viscofán (OTC:VSCFF) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Viscofán (OTC:VSCFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Viscofán Stock Performance
OTC VSCFF opened at $60.75 on Thursday. Viscofán has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.75.
About Viscofán
