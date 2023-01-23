UBS Group Lowers Viscofán (OTC:VSCFF) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Viscofán (OTC:VSCFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Viscofán Stock Performance

OTC VSCFF opened at $60.75 on Thursday. Viscofán has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.75.

Get Viscofán alerts:

About Viscofán

(Get Rating)

Read More

Viscofán SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of artificial casings for meat products. Its products include cellulose, collagen, fibrous, and plastic casings. The company operates through the following geographic segments: Spain; Other European and Asian Countries; North America; and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Viscofán Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viscofán and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.