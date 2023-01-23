UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

