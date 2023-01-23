UBS Group Reiterates €122.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €122.00 ($132.61) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($134.78) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($132.61) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Trading Up 0.4 %

FRA:SY1 traded up €0.40 ($0.43) on Monday, hitting €105.00 ($114.13). The stock had a trading volume of 272,377 shares. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($79.87). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €106.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €105.36.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.