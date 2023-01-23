UBS Group Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $182.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $185.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.28.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $135.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. Baidu has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $171.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

