UBS Group Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $182.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $185.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.28.
Baidu Price Performance
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $135.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. Baidu has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $171.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.