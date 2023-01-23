Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 5,190 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,190 ($63.33) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.69) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.71) price target on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,850 ($59.18) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.47) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,500 ($54.91) to GBX 4,000 ($48.81) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,130 ($50.40).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,089.50 ($49.90) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.85). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,154.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,022.65. The firm has a market cap of £103.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,097.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

