United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,141 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $56,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.71. 289,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

