UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 67,080 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 4.0% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,439,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 35,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,753,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $485.04. 582,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $519.23 and its 200 day moving average is $524.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $453.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.9 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.28.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.