Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) CFO Acquires $13,000.00 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) CFO George Boyan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,641. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $276.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNTY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the third quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

